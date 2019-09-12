What’s On Tonight: Netflix Tries To Recreate ‘Lost’ With ‘The I-Land’

ABC News Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas for another night of political debate.

The Outpost (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Talon and Zed unlock a power that Talon distrusts. The Mistress plots an unlikely path to victory as a deadly assassin is on the loose at the Outpost. Naya faces her old master, with startling consequences. Lastly, Garret takes on a new objective.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A monster adults can’t see hunts the vulnerable children of a housing project.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The totally real and unedited hijinks continue on the latest episode of the globally successful reality television franchise’s American iteration on CBS.

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Ray don’t tap but he gives good advice. Sometimes you have to take the scenic route.

Mr. Mom (Vudu) — After five years raising their two kids at home, Megan has unexpectedly landed her dream job. Greg’s career is anything but a dream job, so after several failed attempts at securing childcare, he abruptly quits in order to take his turn as the stay-at-home parent.

The I-Land (Netflix) — When ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the I-Land’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sean Penn, Danielle Macdonald, Green Day

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Garner, Jim Jefferies, Megan Thee Stallion

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jake Tapper, Jon Lovett

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Wendy Williams, Kaitlyn Dever, Eric Holder

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ed Helms, June Diane Raphael, 5 Seconds of Summer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jamelle Bouie