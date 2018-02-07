What’s On Tonight: ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Is Here And ‘The Magicians’ Go On A Journey

Syfy

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Julia steers Alice through a personal crisis as Quentin and Eliot go on an adventure.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The first celebrity Big Brother season kicks off with 10 mildly famous people and one former Trump team member entering the house.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Veronica tries to negotiate a peace agreement between Hiram, FP, and Jughead when tensions between the three spill over. Betty turns to her former flame after a hasty decision brings disastrous consequences.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Red directs the Task Force to investigate the Invisible Hand, a group that targets those whose actions are morally reprehensible yet fully legal, when several bodies pop up in abandoned woods.

The Librarians (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four ends with the world morphing into a dark, knowledge-less place where the Library no longer exists. It’s up to Baird to unite the Librarians before this bleak universe becomes their new reality.

The X-Files (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Mulder and Scully try to track down Skinner after he goes AWOL after his past comes back to haunt him.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Zoey tries out her school’s party scene in order to avoid her feelings after breaking up with Cash.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) – Benji posts photos of Esther and his brother Dean online to make Dean’s stalker believe the two are dating.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Abby and Buck celebrate Valentine’s Day by going on their first official date while a marriage proposal ends in disaster for one unlucky couple.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The SVU begins taking sides in a family’s right-to-die case after an infant goes missing.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The racers are forced to swap teammates in Zimbabwe.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team must navigate a politically charged investigation when a star basketball player is murdered during an anti-police rally.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Jack sparks a new romance at a company mixer while a few business gurus teach Matt how to be confident at the Hampton DeVille corporate retreat.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) – Outnumbered, the Templars must fight for survival against the Red Knights.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Lynda Carter, Sam Richardson, Cheryl Hines, Colton Haynes, Caroline Rhea, and Taye Diggs serve on the panel tonight.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – David Madson and Andrew Cunanan go on the run together.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rose Byrne, Richard Jenkins, In Real Life

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sienna Miller, Tim Tebow, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Tye Tribbett

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Oliver, Beanie Feldstein, Wolfgang Puck

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Mulaney, Rep. Seth Moulton, Matty Matheson, Alan Cage

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Meghan Trainor, Guillermo del Toro, Jamie Lee

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone

Conan: Kumail Nanjiani, Van Jones, Judah & the Lion

