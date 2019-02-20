What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Tries To Escape The Happy Place

SYFY

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Eliot is forced to revisit some traumatic memories in order to escape his “happy place” while Alice helps Quentin rewrite his book.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — After a pick-up truck plows through a street fair, Natalie and Maggie are forced to make some tough decisions on the scene while the rest of the doctors prepare for an influx of patients in critical shape.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Ramsay travels to Los Toros, a decades-old Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, where he tries to help a stressed-out owner buried under mountains of debt.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry tries to avoid the same fate as Murray, who realizes he’s fallen out of touch with his old high school buddies.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Lucas’s exhibit at the Cal U Arts Fair prompts Zoey to begin investigating his past.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — When Lainey starts to teach the easy A course for jocks, Coach Mellor challenges her to expect more from his athletes

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The first-half of this two-part crossover with Chicago P.D. sees a spate of robberies comes to light after a firehouse lockbox key goes missing, causing Voight to suspect a member of the squad.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jay struggles to pull off his Super Bowl party when Claire decides to throw Haley a baby shower at his house on the day of the big game.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — In the semifinal episode, two celebrities are unmasked, leaving only the top three singers.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Angie and Will confront some awkward truths when word gets out that Sophie has a crush on Graham.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight feels the pressure to bring down a robbery crew using the fire station’s lockbox key to commit crimes without tarnishing the reputation of a murdered fireman.

Deadly Class (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Maria and Marcus deal with the fallout from Chico’s death.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Samantha helps Louis get justice while Donna’s relationship complicates a deal for Harvey.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Daveed Diggs, Mo Amer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Reba McEntire, Margaret Brennan, Colin Quinn

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Natasha Lyonne, Donny Deutsch, Drew Tarver, Helene Yorke, Jeff Friedl

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kate Walsh, Stephen Merchant, Natalie Prass

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Kamala Harris