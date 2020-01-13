If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — John Malkovich joins the cast for this new iteration of HBO’s holy, scandal-riddled drama. With Jude Law’s Pope Pius XIII in a coma following his massive heart attack and his supporters literally worshipping at his bedside, Secretary of State Cardinal Voiello makes a rash decision that shocks the Church.
America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Another 10 fan-favorite acts from AGT and Got Talent competitions around the globe perform with four moving on to the next round.
The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Hannah B. and Peter continue their emotional confrontation tonight as they address their shared past and unresolved feelings for one another.
The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun admits his feelings for Lea and seeks help from Aaron.
Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Grace makes a worrisome discovery about her pregnancy while Saanvi strives to further her research into the Death Date and Ben forms a wary alliance with another 828 passenger whose callings may have uncovered a violent crime or helped him commit one.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tim Allen, Zach Woods, Saint Motel
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam, Stormzy
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bobby Cannavale, Amber Tamblyn, Christian Siriano
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rachel Brosnahan, RuPaul Charles
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Alan Grier
Conan: Jim Gaffigan