What’s On Tonight: ‘The New Pope’ Is Crowned On HBO

The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — John Malkovich joins the cast for this new iteration of HBO’s holy, scandal-riddled drama. With Jude Law’s Pope Pius XIII in a coma following his massive heart attack and his supporters literally worshipping at his bedside, Secretary of State Cardinal Voiello makes a rash decision that shocks the Church.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Another 10 fan-favorite acts from AGT and Got Talent competitions around the globe perform with four moving on to the next round.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Hannah B. and Peter continue their emotional confrontation tonight as they address their shared past and unresolved feelings for one another.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun admits his feelings for Lea and seeks help from Aaron.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Grace makes a worrisome discovery about her pregnancy while Saanvi strives to further her research into the Death Date and Ben forms a wary alliance with another 828 passenger whose callings may have uncovered a violent crime or helped him commit one.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tim Allen, Zach Woods, Saint Motel

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam, Stormzy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bobby Cannavale, Amber Tamblyn, Christian Siriano

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rachel Brosnahan, RuPaul Charles

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Alan Grier

Conan: Jim Gaffigan

