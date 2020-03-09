HBO
What’s On Tonight: ‘The New Pope’ Wages War In Its Season Finale

The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The Church prepares to do battle in the season finale as Voiello receives a visit from a man close to the caliph, a class of schoolchildren are taken hostage, and John Paul III’s followers follow his new decree.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Michelle continues to uncover disturbing information about her sister’s disappearance as the team races to aid a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Layla does some quick thinking to solve Coop’s tour problems and Spencer focuses his energies on making sure South Crenshaw doesn’t become a magnet school.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Perhaps the most indecisive bachelor in the history of the series finally chooses which woman to propose to tonight, but not before taking the remaining two ladies on a trip to Australia.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s another round of blind auditions tonight.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Abishola and Bob take their relationship to the next level: church dating.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola’s forced to choose between her career and her mentor’s reputation when she learns some shocking information while doing background research for the Attorney General campaign.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mike does damage control with his family while Jimmy doubles down on Saul, and Kim presents him with an interesting business proposition.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Black Lightning finally confronts Gravedigger in a showdown that could alter the course of the Pierce family forever.

Breeders (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Paul begins to question his parenting abilities when his son starts injuring himself.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun and Claire treat a patient with dwarfism while the rest of the team tries to help a man who had both arms torn off in a previous farming accident.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Tensions in the Stone home boil over as Olive continues digging into a centuries-old text while Zeke comes to Saanvi’s aid when her lab research takes a dangerous turn.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Janice takes a trip down memory lane as the group have their first encounter with Octavio.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Vin Diesel, Aidy Bryant, Thundercat

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alex Rodriguez, KJ Apa, HAIM

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Krasinski, Rachael & Vilray

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Nicolle Wallace, Daymond John, Maria Bamford, Steve Ferrone

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Niall Horan, Thandie Newton

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Robbie & Stephen Amell, Vanessa Gonzalez

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mikki Kendall

Conan: Kristen Schaal, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar

