What’s On Tonight: ‘The New Pope’ Wages War In Its Season Finale

The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The Church prepares to do battle in the season finale as Voiello receives a visit from a man close to the caliph, a class of schoolchildren are taken hostage, and John Paul III’s followers follow his new decree.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Michelle continues to uncover disturbing information about her sister’s disappearance as the team races to aid a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Layla does some quick thinking to solve Coop’s tour problems and Spencer focuses his energies on making sure South Crenshaw doesn’t become a magnet school.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Perhaps the most indecisive bachelor in the history of the series finally chooses which woman to propose to tonight, but not before taking the remaining two ladies on a trip to Australia.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s another round of blind auditions tonight.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Abishola and Bob take their relationship to the next level: church dating.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola’s forced to choose between her career and her mentor’s reputation when she learns some shocking information while doing background research for the Attorney General campaign.