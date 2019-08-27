What’s On Tonight: Binge ‘The Office’ Season 2 On Comedy Central

News & Culture Writer
08.27.19

NBC

The Office (Comedy Central, 5:00 p.m.) — It’s the Tuesday before Labor Day weekend, and nothing is on, but it’s worth noting that Comedy Central is running a marathon of classic season two episodes of The Office from 5 p.m. to midnight, from “The Fire” through “Dwight’s Speech.” Hey, you could do worse!

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got engaged at the end of last season. All the new couples take hope that this could possibly be them in the future. However, Clay, a good friend of the happy couple, must face his ex-girlfriend Angela, who is a bridesmaid, for the first time since their breakup.

Pandora (8:00 p.m. CW) — Jax discovers a deadly secret from her past that she is desperate to understand with the help of Ralen and Pilar while the CIS grows increasingly suspicious of Xander’s divided loyalties.

Mysteries Decoded (9:00 p.m. CW) — In the 1980s, stories began circulating that the U.S. government was conducting radical experiments on young children — including mind control tests and time travel. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran-turned-private investigator Jennifer Marshall and conspiracy podcast host Sam Tripoli head to Montauk to investigate.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Natasha Lyonne

