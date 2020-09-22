If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Playbook (Netflix docuseries) — The first season of this docuseries digs into the journeys taken by legendary coaches on their roads to long-standing success in sports and in life. From Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers to two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, Premier League’s José Mourinho, Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley, the featured coaches have been through it all. Emotional and in-depth interviews will dig into pivotal points in each legend’s career while attempting to unfurl lessons of their ultimate coaching (and playing) philosophies.

Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform, 10:30pm EST) — Actor turned Obama administration member turned actor Kal Penn (House, the Harold and Kumar trilogy) is here to celebrate the changes that young voters can make. This promises to be a non-partisan approach with comedic sketches and in-depth interviews that will help Gen Z make their voices more impactful than they already are.

Dead Pixels (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Three friends dig into Kingdom Scrolls in a “Hive-Mother” episode that promises a darkly humorous edge.

Tell Me A Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Katrina’s men turn against her in order to stop her from saving Gabe, while Nick worries about his relationship.

Transplant (NBC, 10:00pm EST) — Bash is attempting to gain a work-life balance when his friend from Syria seeks help in treating patients.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Desus and Mero

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Ken Jeong, Alicia Keys

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton, Tame Impal

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Keith Urban, Rachel Dratch

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Tenacious D