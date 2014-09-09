What’s On Tonight: The Reaper Will Scythe His Way Through ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — The nearly two-hour premiere of FX’s final season of Sons of Anarchy is sure to feature a pile of corpses. Who goes first? Check out our guesses as to when each character will die.
Utopia (Fox, 8 p.m.) — I didn’t see the premiere on Sunday, but the second part of the three-part premiere of Fox’s adult Lord of the Flies reality show airs tonight. I have to admit, I am mighty curious. Fifteen people spending a year on the island building their own civilization? Given the way that networks cast these reality shows, the body count may end up higher than the final season of Sons of Anarchy.
Robin Williams Remembered (PBS, 9 p.m.) — If you’re going to watch any Robin Williams’ tribute, you can trust that PBS won’t try anything shady to goose the ratings.
Hotel Hell (Fox, 9 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON FINALE. In case you wanted to watch Gordon Ramsey yell at people who run hotels.
Adam Devine’s House Party (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Hey! Adam Devine has his own show. I like that guy!
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Letterman has Michael Strahan; the Em Effing Replacements are on The Tonight Show; Ferguson has Julie Chen; Seth Meyers has Hannibal Buress and Jeff Goldblum; Jason Segel is on Colbert; and Anna Faris and John Hodgman are on Conan.
@ Midnight 9/9 – Comedy Central
Jack Black
Kyle Gass
Margaret Cho