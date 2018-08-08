What’s On Tonight: ‘The Sinner’ Dives Deeper Into A Mystery Murder

USA

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Julian is thrust into a dangerous new world while Ambrose and Heather investigate where the kid comes from.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – An accident confines Dean to his bed, giving Esther the perfect opportunity to saddle closer to him while Benji overperforms at work in his absence. Later, Dean tasks Benji with selling a house where a murder took place, and Esther tries to capitalize on it by creating her own murder tour.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete to win the Power of Veto.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna uses her reputation with the firm to convince a hydrologist to come to town and test the soil, helping her and Billy to narrow down their list of suspects.

CMA Fest 2018 (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A bunch of country artists like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Sam Hunt get together to perform for four days out in Nashville, and ABC’s giving us the highlights of that for some reason.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 13 chefs face a mystery box challenge that has them deep-frying some interesting foods.

World of Dance (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The top acts from qualifying face off in more head-to-head elimination duels.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gordon travels to Patrick Molloy’s, a family-owned American restaurant and bar located on the Hermosa Beach pier where a long-standing family feud might mean the end of the business.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Louis works to overcome a devastating setback as Alex finds herself trapped between Harvey and Zane.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team races to save one of their own as Onira Tech finds itself on the brink of destruction.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kristen Bell, John David Washington, Brett Eldredge

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ryan Seacrest, Ruby Rose, Rae Sremmurd

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jim Acosta, Nina Dobrev

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Seth Rogen, Alyssa Milano, Chef Angie Mar, Joey Castillo

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ray Romano, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lord Huron

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Big Boi