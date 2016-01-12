What’s On Tonight: The State Of The Union And A ‘MADtv’ Reunion

CW

MADtv 20th Anniversary Reunion (CW, 8 p.m.) – The sketch-comedy show that gave SNL a run for its money back in the day and introduced us to comedians like Anjelah Johnson, Keegan Michael-Key, Jordan Peele and Bobby Lee is reuniting its cast who’ve promised to make as many uncomfortable jokes about Bill Cosby as possible and, hopefully, give us another Bon Qui Qui skit.

State of the Union Address (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, 9 p.m.) – After tweeting out a promo image that looked more like a clip from a Drake music video than a presidential announcement, we’re expecting Obama’s final SOTU to be pretty laid back. Sure, he’ll take a few jabs at the Republicans and the NRA – that’s mandatory at this point – but if you were wondering what Obama’s attitude toward Trump and company is, it’s probably more along the lines of a chuckle.

Shadowhunters (ABC Fam, 9 p.m.) – The series premiere of this YA fantasy adaptation follows a young girl named Clary who learns her penchant for drawing demon portraits isn’t just a phase and that she actually comes from a long line of angel-human hybrids who spend their time sending underworlders back to hell.

Pretty Little Liars (ABC Fam, 8 p.m.) – The girls return to their hometown five years later when they’re summoned for a hearing about A.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) – Celebrity guests tonight include Eva Longoria, a Prison Break actor, another Telenovela star, some girl from Grey’s Anatomy, Terry Bernadino from Reno 911 and Kevin Pollak, but you can be honest and admit you stopped caring after Eva Longoria.

New Girl (Fox, 8 p.m.) – Jess jumps back into the dating pool only to discover she’s more attracted to her new beau’s parents than she is to the guy she’s seeing. Meanwhile, Nick and Schmidt clash over how to run the bar.

Grandfathered (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) – Bob Saget guest stars tonight and gives John Stamos a hard time about his newly acquired “family man” status.

Teen Wolf (MTV, 9 p.m.) – Scott flies solo in order to find out what the success of those whacky Dread Doctor experiments really means for Beacon Hills.

iZombie (CW, 9 p.m.) – Liv battles a bout of depression after the lead actor on her favorite TV show is murdered. (Ironically, the show is called Zombie High.) Elsewhere, Vaughn’s busy testing Major’s loyalty and Blaine receives an unexpected visitor.

The Shannara Chronicles (MTV, 10 p.m.) — Wil and Amberle are kidnapped by Eretria and Cephalo, and Will is forced to learn how to use the Elfstones before a Fury kills them all.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Jacob Tremblay and Leon Bridges

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kevin Hart, Noel Fielding, Joshua Topolsky and Dr. Lonnie Smith

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Saoirse Ronan, Jeremy Stoppelman, Laura Ricciardi & Moira Demos and James Bay

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Eva Longoria, Jason Mantzoukas, Sunil Yapa and Glenn Kotche

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Betty White, Amar’e Stoudemire, Jack Hanna and animals and Rachel Platten

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Greg Gutfeld

Conan: Steve Carell and Mike Schultz