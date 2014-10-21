What’s On Tonight: There’s Good News, And There’s Bad News

Marry Me (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Good news: Marry Me may end up being the best new network sitcom of the season. Bad news: The competition hasn’t exactly been fierce.
About a Boy (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Good news: A brunette Adrianne Palicki has been the best thing to happen to this series. Bad news: Tonight will probably be her last episode.
Selfie (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Good news: Karen Gillan and John Cho have great chemistry. Bad news: It’s not enough to make this sitcom watchable.
Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Good news: Kurt Sutter has plenty of time tonight to turn a disappointing final season around. Bad news: Because it’s another hour and a half episode.
World Series: Giants at Royals (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Good news: The Royals will be in the World Series for the first time in 29 years. Bad news: No New Girl or The Mindy Project tonight.
Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Good news: Josh Kurp and I (along with Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson) have a weekly TV podcast where this week, inspired by SHIELD, we discussed characters facing off against themselves. Bad news: Rowles’d. Kurp’d.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Kimmel has Bill Murray, Pierce Brosnan is on Ferguson, and Dana Carvey is on Conan. The rest are in reruns.
GO ROYALS!!!
Flash is on tonight as well, third ep!
You’d thinkg they’d mention that, especially because one of their sister sites runs a live blog, but no. Rowles’d.
It’s not as fun anymore now that he said it.
Adrianne Palicki two’fer tonight (also on Agents of Shield)
Side note: Adrianne Palicki was really good in Coffee Town, an underrated little comedy that came out last year.
YES
Dennis from Sunny stars, and convincingly plays someone who’s not a sociopath sex offender.
THIS. That movie was cool.
Coffee Town is hysterical. Dennis Reynolds, Jean-Ralphio, and Stevie Janowski were great together, Adrianne Palicki is always welcome, and even Josh Groban was good in it.
The Flash doesn’t warrant a mention?
I’m enjoying it!
Gammasqaud has a nice little live thread
So Adrianne Palicki good news for About a Boy but not noteworthy for AoS? Or at least not more noteworthy than a cheap plug for a podcast.
Considering how much credibility Rowles had to sacrifice to make it, I’d hardly consider it “cheap”.
Just kidding, we all know Dustin has no credibility.
podcast’d
The Flash. Duh.
Kudos to Uproxx for allowing yet another advertiser from the WoT Red WARNING list..
Way to go!
Hold on. Haven’t you been defending Selfie every week? What changed? Because there’s no way it got worse after the pilot. That’s just not possible
SoA has been awesome.
Rowles has awful taste, and is bad at his job. Even these good new bad news bits, which SHOULD be good bits, are terrible.
I will say, I was worried about Marry Me because the previews looked TERRIBLE, but it was surprisingly good.