What’s On Tonight: There’s Good News, And There’s Bad News

Marry Me (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Good news: Marry Me may end up being the best new network sitcom of the season. Bad news: The competition hasn’t exactly been fierce.

About a Boy (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Good news: A brunette Adrianne Palicki has been the best thing to happen to this series. Bad news: Tonight will probably be her last episode.

Selfie (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Good news: Karen Gillan and John Cho have great chemistry. Bad news: It’s not enough to make this sitcom watchable.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Good news: Kurt Sutter has plenty of time tonight to turn a disappointing final season around. Bad news: Because it’s another hour and a half episode.

World Series: Giants at Royals (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Good news: The Royals will be in the World Series for the first time in 29 years. Bad news: No New Girl or The Mindy Project tonight.

Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Good news: Josh Kurp and I (along with Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson) have a weekly TV podcast where this week, inspired by SHIELD, we discussed characters facing off against themselves. Bad news: Rowles’d. Kurp’d.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Kimmel has Bill Murray, Pierce Brosnan is on Ferguson, and Dana Carvey is on Conan. The rest are in reruns.