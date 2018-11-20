NBC

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Pearson family celebrates Thanksgiving in an unconventional way, and back in the past, Jack, Rebecca, and the Big Three ring in the holiday with Miguel.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — McGee and Bishop head to Afghanistan after a murder case back home is linked to a string of soldiers killed by friendly fire overseas.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan grows suspicious of Becky’s sobriety claims while another member of the family makes a shocking announcement no one saw coming.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Iris follows a new clue about Cicada while Caitlin, Barry, and Cisco uncovering a surprising secret about Caitlin’s father.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Frank and Timmy battle it out in the boxing ring for their father’s approval, but when Timmy excels at the sport, he’s forced to chose between making his father proud or following his own dreams.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Black Lightning and Thunder travel to South Freeland where they find themselves at the mercy of a wood-dwelling clan of moonshiners.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Bow tries to help her mom through the grief of her father’s recent passing by throwing a Luau-themed party for what would’ve been his next birthday.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie and OA search for a former biological weapons chemist who may have been abducted.

The Little Drummer Girl (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Charlie struggles with her growing feelings for Becker while driving a car full of explosives to Austria.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena clashes with Vlad, the new contractor for the house, over his unorthodox methods.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The NCIS team places Mateo Diaz, a high-school gang member-turned-informant, in protective custody while they investigate the murder of his junior reserve officers’ training corps instructor.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nolan, along with the rest of the rookies, start a competition with their training officers that brings some unfortunate consequences.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Kapoor struggles with a case that hits close to home while Max becomes too invested in a patient’s well-being.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Michael B. Jordan, Katie Nolan, H.E.R.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Strahan, Michael Angarano, Takeoff

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michael Douglas, Sen. Ben Sasse, Chef Jose Andres

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Kerry, Taron Egerton, Daniel Simonsen

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Eric Bana, Billie Lourd, Emily Heller