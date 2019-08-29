Netflix

It’s the Thursday before Labor Day weekend. It’s really slim out there. Many parts of the country are currently experiencing unseasonably pleasant weather. Go for a walk! Sit outside and have a beer! Or just rewatch I Think You Should Leave for the umpteenth time, you freakin’ tuna cans. What are you looking at me for? I’m not the only one here dressed like a hot dog. So is that guy!

But if you must, here are the scant few new things on television tonight:

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW 9:00 p.m.) — A beauty vlogger records a complex makeup tutorial as the camera catches someone slipping into her room when she’s not looking.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Talon and Zed pursue a cold-blooded killer in a bold rescue attempt. Gwynn tasks Janzo with finding a cure for the plaguelings, as well as a delusional patient. Gwynn and Garret are reunited.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa must solidify a new business deal to take down an enemy – but an unexpected visitor arrives.

The Office (Comedy Central, 5:00 p.m.) — Classic episodes from season two and season three are running from 5 p.m. through midnight.

The Simpsons (FXX, 6:00 p.m.) — Or binge six straight hours of The Simpsons on FXX from 6:00 p.m. through midnight. Mix it up!

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Eva Longoria