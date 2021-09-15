Too Hot To Handle: Latino: Season 1 premiere (Netflix series) — This frustratingly horny dating show’s all about figuring out whether any of the sexy singles can withstand the no-kissing and no-heavy-petting and no-masturbation rules of the house, this time with contestants from LATAM and Spain. It’s somehow sexy but not-sexy at the same time, and the show’s inspired by a Seinfeld episode, in which Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer all tried super-hard to withstand the urge to self-pleasure themselves. I dunno, man. Questions of proof abound, but people sure are entertained by this Netflix show.

Nailed It!: Season 6 (Netflix series) — This whackadoodle baking series will cover multiple new themes this season, including paranormal pastries and some hot messes of chocolate masterpieces. On a separate note, the show will also include a Black history-themed round of sweet-treat competition.

Schumacher (Netflix film) — This documentary details the life and times of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher while aiming to be both critical and sensitive of its subject matter, which was given a rare blessing by Schumacher’s family. Gather round to watch the stratospheric rise of this complex athlete, one who possessed a desire for perfection and a spirit for fighting.

What If…? (Disney+ series) — We’re in the multiverse, baby. The MCU’s officially launching headfirst into that realm after Loki‘s season finale, and this show’s Twitter account clarified official participation as well. Enjoy this show full of alternate realities that stand separate from the existing canon (thus far), including Agent Carter taking the super-soldier serum, T’Challa materializing as Star Lord, Doctor Strange feeling some real pain, and Black Widow and Nick Fury taking on a murder mystery while Tony Stark eats a donut.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm) — Monster trucks are here to accentuate the sex and drugs of it all, while Archer celebrates another narrowly-constructed victory.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — Archie opens up to a relative about that bizarre military stint following some bad news, and Veronica dreams up a unique fundraiser.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX, 10:00pm) — This episode is called “Gaslight,” so get ready to witness some severe discomfort and a man with a control-complex.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:00pm) — Awkwafina’s semi-autobiographical series returns for a second season, in which she gazes into the future with starry eyes. In the present, however, Nora’s imaginary friend is getting out of control while seeking revenge on a weekend trip that should be fun.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Ben Platt, JoJo Siwa, Deat Evan Hansen

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jessica Chastain, Stephen Sondheim

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Bill Maher, Hannah Waddingham, Carly Pearce

Late Night With Seth Meyers — B.J Novak, Nessa Barrett, José Medeles

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Cedric The Entertainer, Gillian Anderson

In case you missed these streaming picks from last Wednesday:

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 (Hulu series) — The Clan is back, although they’re feeling disillusioned by their current lives in the projects, all while Bobby dreams of musical-industry success that will change everything. However, infighting within the group threatens success, even in the face of their undeniable talent. Real life always gets in the way, right? Fortunately, Bobby’s fight for authenticity can prevail and help overcome music-business challenges, if only the Clan can choose to prevail.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This reboot (of the original ABC Doogie Howser show that launched Neil Patrick Harris’ career) series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a high-school medical prodigy. Notably, this series isn’t a direct continuation but, instead, a tribute of sorts from the show’s characters, who actually nickname the new protagonist as “Doogie.” It’s highly referential, and that’s part of the fun.