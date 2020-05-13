What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Mark Hamill drops by to play an old enemy of Laszlo’s intent on killing him, for good. Naturally, Laszlo goes on the run.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry teaches Erica a lesson in compassion when Geoff’s dad is sent to the hospital and Beverly takes steps to ensure Adam gets crowned Prom King.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jay Pharoah joins the judging panel as the final four compete for the golden mask trophy in tonight’s semi-final.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lainey must choose between Barry and CB while Coach Mellor is faced with a difficult parenting decision when Toby is invited to the prom by a senior.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Katie goes to bat for Anna-Kat by confronting the mother of the child she suspects might be bullying her daughter at school. Meanwhile, Taylor completes the final item on her life skills checklist – teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — The unit grows closer in the aftermath of Citydrop as the witches’ distrust of Alder grows. Tally learns some shocking information about Gerit while Anacostia grants one last favor to Scylla.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — After a wine-filled night of packing, Angie struggles to remember what happened with Will while Poppy encourages him to come clean about his feelings before Derek can take her away.