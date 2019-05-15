FX

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Nandor applies for American citizenship, and Nadja teaches Jenny how to hunt.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Rhodes experiences a devastating loss while Dr. Choi and April are faced with an unexpected challenge that strengthens their relationship.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The group bands together to expose Nolan’s killer.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Season three ends with Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead receiving a mysterious invitation that forces them to join together to confront secrets from their pasts.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A serial arsonist cold case is reopened when Lt. Severide finds a connection to a recent salon fire.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Petra discovers who’s been terrorizing her while Jane uses an issue with Mateo as an excuse for more face time with Rafael, who’s been avoiding her because of Michael.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Frankie’s commitment to cold-hearted professionalism is tested when the team’s new mission to take down the head of a massive drug operation reunites her with a former guardian.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Allison Williams, Patton Oswalt, Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Howard Stern, Of Monsters and Men

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, BTS

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Margo Martindale, PKEW PKEW PKEW, Johnny Radelat

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Octavia Spencer, Henry Winkler