The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix film) — To tide us over until The Witcher‘s second season arrives with more grumpy Geralt of Rivia, please set your calendars accordingly for this prequel anime film. The picture will go back in time to explore the early monster-hunting years of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, who appears to be enjoying himself a lot more than his successor. Theo James voices the character, who will be live-action portrayed by Kim Bodnia further down the line. At least we’ll know that, although the iconic Witcher baths only recently become canon, they’ve always been there, at least retroactively. Also, zombies.

Reservation Dogs: (FX on Hulu) — Taika Waititi’s FX on Hulu followup to What We Do in the Shadows brings us a comedy series that’s co-written by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Yes, the lead quartet in this show rocks suits that look strikingly similar to the characters of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, yet they’re four Indigenous teens who fight crime and also commit it. The show (which has some Atlanta vibes) was shot in and near Okmulgee, Oklahoma (the home of the Muskogee Creek tribal headquarters) — where excitement is lacking. Not for long, though, and these teens hope to make it all the way to California. This week, the rival crew’s presence pushes Elora to enlist help for the Rez Dogs to learn some defense moves.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 8:00pm) — Liz tells a terrible lie while Maria and Rosa take on Jordan, and Isobel does a deep dive.

The Republic Of Sarah (CW, 9:00pm) — This show follows the ending of tranquility of Greylock, N.H., after a stash of valuable coltan leads to new overlords, and a rebellious teacher (Sarah Cooper) steps in to halt the madness. Greylock becomes a sovereign nation, and this week, Sarah and Paul get deeper into their relationship, and Ellen pulls off a huge surprise while Weston asks Sarah for help.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jason Momoa, Lorde

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Kelly Clarkson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Bakar

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Sean Penn, Jerome Flood II