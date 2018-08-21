What’s On Tonight: The Crew On ‘Wrecked’ Plot Their Escape

TBS

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Declan turned out to be just as sleazy as everyone suspected, so Danny goes undercover with the rich to figure out what the guy’s next move is as Karen and Pack try to escape the compound.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – We’ve reached the quarterfinals, which means the pressure’s on to impress the judges or risk getting sent home.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The women hand out the roses, but before they make their final decisions, a long-haired Fabio arrives on the island to steal away one bachelorette who’s happily paired with a good-natured grocer.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Shaquille O’Neal, Lance Bass, and Joey McIntyre visit Jamie Foxx’s personal hell. Here’s hoping Shaq scoops the poor guy up in his giant, swollen arms and carries him back to the uber-successful acting career he’s apparently forgotten he had.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – J struggles to balance his role in the family with his personal ambitions, and Deran discovers getting serious with Adrian is more complicated than he originally thought.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Talon must find the mysterious “Book of Names” while also escorting Janzo outside the city gates to meet with the worm’s supplier.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – The crew leaves the comforts of the city for a book fair in Frankfurt.

Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Amy and Nick task the makers with crafting for the holidays beginning with some last-minute Halloween costumes before moving on to Christmas-themed projects.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Bob Odenkirk, Zach Cregger, Shooter Jennings