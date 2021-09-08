Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 (Hulu series) — The Clan is back, although they’re feeling disillusioned by their current lives in the projects, all while Bobby dreams of musical-industry success that will change everything. However, infighting within the group threatens success, even in the face of their undeniable talent. Real life always gets in the way, right? Fortunately, Bobby’s fight for authenticity can prevail and help overcome music-business challenges, if only the Clan can choose to prevail.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This reboot (of the original ABC Doogie Howser show that launched Neil Patrick Harris’ career) series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a high-school medical prodigy. Notably, this series isn’t a direct continuation but, instead, a tribute of sorts from the show’s characters, who actually nickname the new protagonist as “Doogie.” It’s highly referential, and that’s part of the fun.

The Circle: Season 3 (Netflix series) — It’s another round of eight contestants who wield social media platforms in order to beat each other out while also flirting and befriending and hating and conquering each other while possibly catfishing each other. $100,000 is on the line, as well as the title of top influencer. Let the most fake among them win!

JJ+E (Netflix film) — This Stockholm-centered film is a love story and a coming-of-age tale between two high schoolers in the same class but in vastly different social, cultural, and economic circles.

What If…? (Disney+ series) — We’re in the multiverse, baby. The MCU’s officially launching headfirst into that realm after Loki‘s season finale, and this show’s Twitter account clarified official participation as well. Enjoy this show full of alternate realities that stand separate from the existing canon (thus far), including Agent Carter taking the super-soldier serum, T’Challa materializing as Star Lord, Doctor Strange feeling some real pain, and Black Widow and Nick Fury taking on a murder mystery while Tony Stark eats a donut.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm) — Season 12 continues with snakes, crocodiles, and mercenaries who face off with Archie and Lana as a family reuinites.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — Following a bizarre time jump and, uh, literal war, Season 5 sees superstar Josie McCoy make her Riverdale return after disappearing from her wold tour. Her former bandmates are also here for a reality check.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX, 10:00pm) — Provincetown’s dark history sparks this episode, and the town’s residents are under sharp scrutiny, so get ready.