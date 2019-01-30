What’s On Tonight: Jimmy Fends Off Gold Diggers On ‘You’re The Worst’

FXX

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — When Jimmy unexpectedly comes into a large amount of money, he’s forced to fend off “friends” who come out of the woodwork hoping for a piece of the pie.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Another week, another chance to laugh at a bunch of celebrities.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Ramsay heads to Connecticut to a fine-dining restaurant that’s suffering because its owners have let their employees slack off for years, seriously compromising the eatery’s food quality.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Archie spirals out of control as Betty finds a surprising ally in her investigation into a string of deaths around town, and Jughead comes face-to-face with Hiram’s alleged mistress.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam is terrified when he and his friends are recruited to the William Penn Academy baseball team, but he quickly catches on to Principal Ball’s master plan.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Zoey begins to worry she made a mistake in dropping her design class after Luca is tasked with an exciting, high-pressure assignment.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Coach Mellor begins cracking down on cheating and signs up to help the failing mathletes in their upcoming competition.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer performs poorly at a college recruiting event after his former Crenshaw teammates show up.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mitch and Cam score an invite to an exclusive event for Lily’s favorite vlogger in an attempt to connect with their daughter while Phil scores big when he finds Pepper his dream home.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Margo is sent on a quest in Fillory while Dean Fogg is presented with a difficult choice and Evil Eliot continues his reign.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The first group of celebrity singers return to the stage to perform individually and as a group to keep themselves in the competition.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Angie befriends a new mom at school, causing Poppy to become jealous while Douglas struggles to treat his daughters as individuals when it’s revealed that Amy is a math genius.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU leads the investigation into a string of murders taking place in supposedly haunted houses in Maine.

Deadly Class (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Marcus tries to stop a prank war between the Rats and Legacies as the rest of the school prepares for the big dance.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Louis gets a lesson in micromanaging Harvey while Alex is forced to choose between Samantha and his wife.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Billy Crystal, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero, Emily King

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kenan Thompson, Luis Fonsi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Max Greenfield

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Megan Mullally, Killer Mike, Claire Adam, Brendan Buckley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kevin Hart, Stephen James, Phosphorescent

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chris Christie

Conan: Pete Holmes