What’s On Tonight: Boyd Crowder Flies South

About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — If you didn’t catch the pilot episode when it aired on Saturday night at 11 p.m. after the Olympics, don’t worry. It was basically a streamlined version of the movie with different actors, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s gotta good heart, a good cast, a great showrunner, and good source material. Let’s hope they don’t screw it up.

Growing Up Fisher (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — The premise to the other new Tuesday-night NBC sitcom sounds kind of daffy. It’s a coming of age sitcom about a kid with a blind dad (J.K. Simmons) and a mom who is trying to find herself (Jenna Eflman). It’s narrated by Jason Bateman, and believe it or not, the pilot — directed by David Schwimmer — was actually very good. I hope the rest of the series lives up to it (and doesn’t get quickly cancelled).

New Girl/Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Linda Cardellini’s character sticks around for another episode in tonight’s New Girl, and develops a crush on one of the guys in the apartment (Schmidt?), while over on Nine-Nine, Jake deals with his credit card debt.

Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — After an off week, Justified returns, and sees Raylan pursue a grifter, while Body and the Crowes head “south” for business. Florida or Mexico? Tune in to find out.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I mention this only to alert you to the reason why there’s no Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D./Goldbergs/Trophy Wife tonight.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Kat Dennings is on Dave; Fallon has Paul Rudd; Joel McHale sits down with Kimmel; Ashton Kutcher and Amy Smart are on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Kanye; and Michelle Dockery visits Conan.