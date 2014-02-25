What’s On Tonight: Boyd Crowder Flies South

About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — If you didn’t catch the pilot episode when it aired on Saturday night at 11 p.m. after the Olympics, don’t worry. It was basically a streamlined version of the movie with different actors, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s gotta good heart, a good cast, a great showrunner, and good source material. Let’s hope they don’t screw it up.
Growing Up Fisher (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — The premise to the other new Tuesday-night NBC sitcom sounds kind of daffy. It’s a coming of age sitcom about a kid with a blind dad (J.K. Simmons) and a mom who is trying to find herself (Jenna Eflman). It’s narrated by Jason Bateman, and believe it or not, the pilot — directed by David Schwimmer — was actually very good. I hope the rest of the series lives up to it (and doesn’t get quickly cancelled).
New Girl/Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Linda Cardellini’s character sticks around for another episode in tonight’s New Girl, and develops a crush on one of the guys in the apartment (Schmidt?), while over on Nine-Nine, Jake deals with his credit card debt.
Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — After an off week, Justified returns, and sees Raylan pursue a grifter, while Body and the Crowes head “south” for business. Florida or Mexico? Tune in to find out.
The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I mention this only to alert you to the reason why there’s no Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D./Goldbergs/Trophy Wife tonight.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Kat Dennings is on Dave; Fallon has Paul Rudd; Joel McHale sits down with Kimmel; Ashton Kutcher and Amy Smart are on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Kanye; and Michelle Dockery visits Conan.
B-b-b-body and the crowes..
Please tell me that “a grifter” means “Jackie Nevada”.
That would be beyond fantastic.
If only they would have said “foxy poker playing college coed grifter” it would have narrowed down the speculation considerably.
@Billybob ….you took the words right out of my filthy whore-mouth !! Please, please please let it be Jackie !!
Finally no more got-danged Olympics screwing up my TV-watchin’.
Relevant
Boyd & Bodhi: the Point Break Sequel I Would Actually Watch….
OMG a Butterfly Effect reunion awesomeawesomeawesome best day ever!
That was only a week off? Seems like forever. Look out Cousin Johnny, they’re comin! Run!
About A Boy was fuckin awful. They condensed the movie into 22 mins squeezing all the heart and charm right out of that bitch.
That’s my two pennies. Now hold them pennies up to the light, shine them up real nice, make a wish that they turn into silver dollars, open your hand, realize you aint a genie, and shove them straight up your candy asses!
The Bachelor instead of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D./Goldbergs/Trophy Wife. Lateral move.
Considering how mediocre the reviews are and the network it is on, i’m waiting for About A Boy to get at least a full second season before I even think about starting it
Sometimes I lay awake at night wishing that Justified could be as great as Enlisted–Uproxx
Hey, when is Ink Master on? Anyone know who the judges are this season??
I love Tuesdays because Justified is on.
Thank God Justified is back!
I’m surprised this didn’t get mentioned, and there’s probably nobody reading this now, but Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Danny Pudi are all on @midnight in about an hour. I’m pretty excited for it, at least.