When Are The 2022 Emmy Awards?

The Emmys really snuck up on us, too. It’s almost that time when Primetime TV shows will throw down with victors emerging right and left, and hopefully, there will be a lot of Succession representation coming our way. The nomination list reflects as much with plenty of love for The White Lotus and Ozark, too. From there, we can also celebrate how Rhea Seehorn finally received her first nomination for Better Call Saul. Justice for Kim Wexler!

How the actual broadcast plays out is anyone’s guess. Controversy generally makes any awards show a more highly viewed affair, and that’s exactly what happened when Chris Rock and Will Smith’s smack heard ’round the world had everyone buzzing about the Oscars for weeks. In all likelihood, the Emmys want to avoid any such mess, but will that quest succeed? We shall have to wait and see.

Here’s the information that you’re looking for, though. The 74th Primetime Emmys will air on Monday, September 12 at 8:00pm EST. The broadcast will air on NBC, which means that watching this on a regular TV is easy peasy, but you can stream the awards show in plenty of places, including Peacock, Hulu Live, and YouTube TV. We look forward to seeing you for all of our Emmys coverage.