The return of Max’s Hacks is nearly upon us. The Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder-starring comedy series is even more exhilarating and sexier with the third season, which also includes bonus Christina Hendricks and an even more complex era in Deborah and Ava’s central dynamic. This season also experienced delays due to Hollywood’s chaotic 2023 and a health scare for Jean Smart, but at last, the comedic generations are uniting once more.

The series will head back to Vegas with co-stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olsen, Paul W. Downs, and Megan Stalter onboard, and it’s almost show time.

When Do ‘Hacks’ Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 Come Out?

These two episodes will stream on Max beginning on Thursday, May 3. The first episode is thusly described as follows: “As Deborah prepares to accept an award in Montreal, Ava does her best to avoid her former employer.” Expect a sweet guest star to appear, however, and then the second episode will keep the confectionary hangover going: “Deborah and Ava struggle to stay out of one another’s orbits – especially when Deborah lands an unexpected opportunity.”

On c’mon, ladies. Give up the fight to remain apart. You need each other. Thank god that Hacks is almost upon us again!