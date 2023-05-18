If you’ve been waiting like Fry’s dog Seymour for any news about the Futurama reboot, you’re in luck: Hulu announced today that season 11 of the future-set animated series will premiere on Monday, July 24. (Also, sorry for reminding you about Seymour). New episodes will be released every Monday on the streaming service; season 11 will consist of 10 episodes, followed by 10 more episodes at a later date.

Hulu also revealed a synopsis for the new season:

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all back, as is John DiMaggio following a pay dispute. However much he’s getting, it wasn’t enough; there is no Futurama without Bender, and there is no Bender without John DiMaggio.