Max’s Hacks has brought back Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in an even spicier incarnation than previously, and the season premiere took comedy to truly uncharted territory: the coveted Tom Cruise Christmas cake. Get ready for more no-holds-barred jokes when the next episode allows everyone to throw their juiciest tomatoes at the legendary Deborah Vance with a roast.
Let’s hope that Deborah will handle this evening better than Tom Brady did. Actually, scratch that sentiment. We want the controversy instead — let Deborah throw the Cruise cake at everyone in attendance. That might be even more fitting than tossing the remnants in the trash.
The official Episode 3 description is as follows: “After learning there’s a Late Night vacancy, Deborah makes sure everything – and everyone – is operating at its finest for her roast.”
When Does ‘Hacks’ Season 3, Episode 3 Come Out?
Max will unleash the episode on Thursday, May 10 at 3:00am EST/12:00am PST.
As previously mentioned, the show returned its setting to Las Vegas with Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter as series regulars. Carl Clemons-Hopkins will still be mopping up Deborah’s various messes, and Kaitlin Olsen will continue contributing to the drama. By the way, her character, who is Deborah’s daughter, will definitely be on the scene for the roast. Are any “boos” on the way? You gotta tune in to find out.