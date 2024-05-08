When Does ‘Hacks’ Season 3, Episode 3 Come Out?

Max’s Hacks has brought back Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in an even spicier incarnation than previously, and the season premiere took comedy to truly uncharted territory: the coveted Tom Cruise Christmas cake. Get ready for more no-holds-barred jokes when the next episode allows everyone to throw their juiciest tomatoes at the legendary Deborah Vance with a roast.

Let’s hope that Deborah will handle this evening better than Tom Brady did. Actually, scratch that sentiment. We want the controversy instead — let Deborah throw the Cruise cake at everyone in attendance. That might be even more fitting than tossing the remnants in the trash.

The official Episode 3 description is as follows: “After learning there’s a Late Night vacancy, Deborah makes sure everything – and everyone – is operating at its finest for her roast.”