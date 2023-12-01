When Does The ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Teaser Come Out?

House of the Dragon won’t be back for season two until next year, but there’s something coming out soon for fans of the Game of Thrones prequel to be excited about. This weekend, in fact. The show’s official X account confirmed that the “first look” at season two will be unveiled on Saturday, December 2nd. It probably won’t be a full-length trailer — a teaser full of “fire and blood” is more likely — but it’s better than nothing.

HBO also released two character posters for the upcoming season: one of Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra, and another for Olivia Cooke as Alicent.

Tomorrow.

The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

Showrunner Ryan Condol teased what House of the Dragon viewers can expect in season two earlier this year. “I’m excited to pick up where we left off,” he said. “Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things.”

House of the Dragon returns in “early summer” 2024.