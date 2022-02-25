Joe V Carol
When Does ‘Joe Vs. Carole’ Premiere?

by:

The Tiger King scriped series has been in production for what seems like forever, and the show finally comes to life next week. Peacock’s Joe Vs Carole takes a deeper look at the Tiger King reality stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin after their, uh, fascinating and bizarre Netflix docuseries from 2020.

Starring John Cameron Mitchell and SNL star Kate McKinnon as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin respectively, the series will explore the complex history between the two rivals, which ultimately leads to Joe Exotic plotting to have Baskin murdered. The show will feature eight episodes, which will all stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Thursday, March 3rd.

Exotic and Baskins had a well-known feud for nearly a decade, which was chronicled in true-crime podcast Over My Dead Body, before becoming a hit Netflix documentary. Exotic is currently sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The series was ordered in early 2020, and after multiple COVID-related delays, it was finally shot last summer and fall, which is why McKinnon was noticeably absent from the first few episodes of Saturday Night Live. McKinnon was joined by Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, and William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham.

