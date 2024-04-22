One of the best TV shows of the year comes to an end this week.

Episode 10 of FX‘s tragic and epic Shōgun, “A Dream of a Dream,” will be available to watch at 12 a.m. EST on Tuesday, April 23, for Hulu subscribers, followed by an FX broadcast at 10 p.m. EST later that day. Here’s the official logline: “In the wake of a tragic death, Blackthorne finally considers the true nature of Toranaga’s plan.” The episode was written by Maegan Houang and Emily “Mother of Blankies” Yoshida, and directed by Frederick Toye.

Episode 10 is the season finale — is it also the series finale?

“We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence,” co-creator Justin Marks previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place.”

He continued, “You know, we also made this show so long ago, because of the long tail of postproduction on it. It’s not like a normal TV series, where if we were in a situation like this promoting it, we wouldn’t just be in the writers room already, we’d be on set shooting season two by now.”

That sounds like a “it’s done” to me. Enjoy Shōgun while you can, folks.