When Does ‘Shōgun’ Episode 5 Come Out?

As Shōgun continues to rack up rave reviews by unraveling a massive samurai epic that can easily go to toe-to-toe with Game of Thrones, we’ve got all the details on when you can catch the next episode of the FX series.

Based on the classic James Clavell novel of the same name, Shõgun centers on a brilliant engineer who finds himself shipwrecked in feudal Japan where his vast wealth of knowledge has the potential to open the country to the world, but only if it can survive a growing war of fierce clans vying for power.