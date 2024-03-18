As Shōgun continues to rack up rave reviews by unraveling a massive samurai epic that can easily go to toe-to-toe with Game of Thrones, we’ve got all the details on when you can catch the next episode of the FX series.
Based on the classic James Clavell novel of the same name, Shõgun centers on a brilliant engineer who finds himself shipwrecked in feudal Japan where his vast wealth of knowledge has the potential to open the country to the world, but only if it can survive a growing war of fierce clans vying for power.
When Does ‘Shōgun’ Episode 5 Come Out?
Shōgun Season 1 Episode 5 starts streaming March 19 at 12 a.m. EST on Hulu (or Disney+ depending on where you live) before airing on FX at 10 p.m. EST.
Here’s the official synopsis:
When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.
Shōgun airs new episodes Tuesdays on FX.