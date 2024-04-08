Shogun is the latest TV show to fill the Game of Thrones-shaped void in your life, at least until House of the Dragon returns to screens. Shōgun follows an ambitious English navigator who finds himself shipwrecked in feudal Japan, where he finds himself at the center of complex familial and political drama. And… other stuff.

The first seven episodes are now available on Hulu (or Disney+ depending on your location) so you can catch up before the rest of the season.

When Does Shōgun’ Episode 8 Come Out?

Shogun episode 8, titled “The Abyss Of Life,” will premiere at 3 a.m. ET on April 9 on Hulu in the U.S. before airing on FX at 10 p.m. ET later that day. Here is the official synopsis for the episode: “Toranaga’s defeated clan moves to Edo and awaits their fate. Blackthorne must decide who he fights for — the lord who has turned his back on him, or the ambition that brought him to Japan in the first place.”

There are only three episodes left in the series, which has become one of FX’s biggest hits. The show has been dubbed a “limited series,” many fans are hoping for another season, though showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo told the Hollywood Reporter that they feel the story is done. “We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place.”

You can watch the official episode preview below: