Even though Taylor Sheridan already has a hefty resume filled with cowboy hats, he can never have too many shows. This is why your dad loves him so much. The Yellowstone creator has teamed up with Chad Feehan to produce Lawmen: Bass Reeves, an upcoming drama based on the true story of the first Black U.S. Marshal, Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the latest series to take place in the West, this time following David Oyelowo as the legendary lawmen himself, alongside Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton, and Lauren E. Banks. Here is the official synopsis for the series, which will consist of eight episodes:

From Executive Producers Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo comes the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves. Lawmen: Bass Reeves, follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.

The first two episodes of Lawmen will premiere on November 5th on Paramount+, and continue weekly through December 17th. Until then, you can also stream other Sheridan favorites on Paramount+, like Tulsa King, the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, and Mayor Of Kingstown. If you’re looking to stream the original Yellowstone series, you’ll have to hop on over to Peacock for now.