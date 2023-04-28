It’s almost time to take a trip back to London for a new season of Top Boy . It’s been a little over a year since season two of Top Boy (season four if you factor in Top Boy: Summerhouse) was released on Netflix and that collection of episodes closed with a shocking end. (SPOILER INCOMING): Series favorite Jamie (played by Michael Ward ) was shockingly killed by Gerard “Sully” Sullivan (played by Kane Robinson). It’s a move that will certainly be met with retaliation from Dushane Hill (played by Ashley Walters). There’s no telling what will happen in the upcoming season five of Top Boy, but we finally know when the new season will arrive.

When Does Top Boy Season 3 Come Out?

Netflix recently announced that the upcoming season of Top Boy would arrive later this year in September. The platform also confirmed that season three Top Boy would be its final season. The announcement was made with a 30-second teaser that captured a brief conversation between Dushane and Sully.

Top Boy. The Final Season. Coming this September. pic.twitter.com/Q2sU7lQQ0B — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) April 28, 2023

During a conversation with Digital Spy, Walters spoke about where Dushane’s mindset might be heading into season three.

I don’t think [leaving the streets] is what he really wants. I mean, I played it with that in mind, that he’s saying it, and, in an ideal world, that’d be great but I think he’s someone that has been so ingrained in that lifestyle, and has made the amount of money that he has, and has had the control that he has. It’s become about that control now. It’s not about the material things. You know, it’s a part of him to have control over his environment, and the power and I think that’s what feeds him. So it’d be hard for him to walk away from it

You can watch the teaser for season three in the post above.

Seasons 1-4 of ‘Top Boy’ are now on Netflix.