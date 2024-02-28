Nearly a year has gone by since season two of BMF concluded. In the season two finale , viewers say Meech (played by Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. ) and Terry (played by Da’Vinchi) split up under the BMF name as Meech decided to establish the group in Atlanta where they had a bit of history. As he works on that, Terry will remain in Detroit and protect everything he and his brother worked to build as BMF. Season three will follow the duo’s progress in their respective cities, and if you’ve been following BMF for the past two seasons, you know there will be some good, bad, and ugly with BMF. So here’s when BMF season three will get underway.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 1 Come Out?

The first episode of BMF season three, titled “Detroit Vs. Everybody,” will arrive on March 1. The episode will be available on Friday, 3/1 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Detroit Vs. Everybody” can be found below:

Meech officially relocates from Detroit to Atlanta in search of expanding BMF during the height of the city’s international expansion. Terry remains in Detroit to maintain the BMF enterprise and to start a new life for his family with Lawanda. Meech learns that the move to Atlanta will be full of pleasant and unpleasant surprises

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.