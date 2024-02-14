Last week, STARZ wrapped up the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan with an epic season finale that saw the death of two characters and the return of another. It was the chaotic and dramatic end that we’ve come to expect with shows from the Power Universe. The same can be expected with the upcoming third season of BMF. The series is next up on STARZ slate and its first episode will premiere in a couple of weeks. With that being said, let’s get you up to speed with everything you can expect to see happen in the third season of BMF.

Release Date BMF season three will premiere on STARZ on March 1. It will mark almost a year since season two came to a close with a cliffhanger finale that premiered on March 17, 2023. Cast We don’t expect too many changes in the BMF main cast for season three. The names you can expect for the new season are: Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius “Meech” Flenory

Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory

Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory (Meech and Terry’s father)

Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory (Meech and Terry’s mother)

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar Silas

Myles Truitt as B-Mickie

Steve Harris as Detective Von Bryant

La La Anthony as Markaisha Taylor

Kelly Hu as Detective Veronica Jin

Laila Pruitt as Nicole Flenory However, there are some changes to the recurring cast as new names have been added to the show. They are: Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift

Serayah as Lori Walker

Jerel Alston as Kevin Bryant

Mo’Nique as Goldie

2 Chainz as Stacks (new)

Ne-Yo as Rodney “Greeny” Green (new)

Michael King as RIP (new)

Lil Baby as Payne (one of Stacks’ foot soldiers) (new)

Saweetie as Keeya (new)

Cynthia Bailey as Gloria (new)

Plot STARZ shared the official synopsis for season three — which will feature Meech and Terry in different cities — prior to the start of the season. You can read it below: Season three of BMF resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We kick off Season Three in the early ’90s when the Flenory Family has reinvented themselves. Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business and their pursuits of the American Dream. Trailer Last month, STARZ released a trailer for BMF season three. You can watch it in the video below.