After nearly three months of new episodes, the third season of BMF will come to a close with a tenth and final episode. Throughout season three, viewers have watched Meech and Terry work tirelessly to expand their BMF operation across the United States. Meech established a hub in Atlanta and surrounded himself with a new crew while Terry kept things afloat back home in Detroit. The duo’s expansion dreams continue in the season three finale, and here’s when you can watch the new episode.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 10 Come Out?

The tenth episode of BMF season three, titled “Prime Time,” will arrive on April 26. The episode will be available on Friday, 4/26 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Prime Time” can be found below:

Meech and Terry return to Atlanta; the brothers work together to retrieve everything they have worked hard for and plan to expand to St. Louis and other cities with Miami as a hub; Meech and Terry are in for one of their greatest adventures.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.