(WARNING: Spoilers for BMF episode will be found below.)

The latest era for the Black Mafia Family isn’t off to the smoothest start as depicted in the first episode of BMF season three. Down in Atlanta, Meech has united with a new crew down in Atlanta and things quickly got chaotic after Meech and his new associates spotted the man who shot Trey at the end of season two at a nightclub. A fight quickly broke out, but things didn’t end there, as the opposing crew shot and killed a member of Meech’s new crew meaning that Meech already has a new enemy in the Atlanta streets after being there for such a short time.

As for Terry, his issues are rooted in family. It starts with Markeisha’s recovery from gunshot wounds after she and Terry were ambushed in a drive-by to end season two. Terry and Markeisha’s relationship has angered Terry’s baby mother Lawanda who is extremely irritated with their relationship. It worsens when Terry brings Markeisha to his parent’s house where Lawanda is staying. The hope is, for both Meech and Terry, that things will start to go more in their favor starting with episode two. Here’s when you can watch it:

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 2 Come Out?

The second episode of BMF season three, titled “Magic Makers,” will arrive on March 8. The episode will be available on Friday, 3/8 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Magic Makers” can be found below:

Meech focuses on expanding BMF into Atlanta while Terry balances maintaining BMF in Detroit, new restaurant business venture, and his family. Terry looks for ways to generate revenue for BMF, yet Meech comes through with Columbian connects to keep them afloat.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.