Last week’s episode of BMF was a good one for Meech and Terry. The second episode of season three saw the duo hit a slight obstacle with the loss of their plug, but by its end, the duo was back in business with a new plug in place ready to work with them. As for Terry, he got his heart broken a bit with news from Markeisha, but after patching things up with Wanda, he seems to be in a better place. That was episode two, as for episode three, things will be much different.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 3 Come Out?

The third episode of BMF season three, titled “Sanctuary,” will arrive on March 15. The episode will be available on Friday, 3/15 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Sanctuary” can be found below:

Jack the Rapper Weekend, a national Black Radio Music convention designed to showcase and celebrate Urban R&B and Hip Hop Music in Atlanta turns into chaos when Meech, Glock, the MK’s, the Red Dogs collide. The Techwood Boyz are determined to capture Meech and stage an attack against him and Stacks at Meech’s home. Meech is determined to protect his family and foster BMF in Atlanta starting by purchasing a home with the help of his father Charles.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.