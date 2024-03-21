Unlike seasons one and two of BMF , the show’s third season doesn’t feature the Flenory brothers in their hometown of Detroit. At the conclusion of season two , Meech and Terry spit as the former decided to set out to Atlanta to launch a separate hub for their BMF collective. Season three tracks Meech and Terry’s progress as the respective leaders of the Atlanta and Detroit BMF headquarters. However, in episode four of season three, Meech comes home as a new business opportunity requires him to be in Detroit and get help from Terry.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 4 Come Out?

The fourth episode of BMF season three, titled “The Return Of The Prodigal Son,” will arrive on March 22. The episode will be available on Friday, 3/22 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “The Return Of The Prodigal Son” can be found below:

Meech returns to Detroit upon Colombian connect Loco’s request to pick up weight for BMF; the amount of weight is insurmountable for him to handle alone, thus he solicits help from Terry and the Detroit team.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.