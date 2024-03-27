We’ve reached the halfway point in the third season of BMF . This season is a different one for the BMF as it captures a big turning point in the Black Mafia Family story. Though both originate from Detroit, Meech and Terry spend the bulk of this season in separate locations with Meech moving to Atlanta to establish a new hub for BMF as Terry remains in Detroit to continue building what the duo initially started. This change has brought some wins and losses for Meech and Terry and more of those can be seen in this week’s upcoming episode of BMF.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 5 Come Out?

The fifth episode of BMF season three, titled “The Return Of The Prodigal Son,” will arrive on March 29. The episode will be available on Friday, 3/29 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “The Return Of The Prodigal Son” can be found below:

Meech and Terry rediscover the Black Mecca of Atlanta; both brothers learn the process of breaking into the scene in Atlanta will not be as easy when they are met with the old guard who wants to retain.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.