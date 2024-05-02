Back in October 2022, Ralph Macchio told UPROXX that conversations about more Cobra Kai on Netflix were very cognizant of the need to bring a proper and deserving end to The Karate Kid spinoff series. Of course, we then heard about how the sixth season would complete the show, but there will also be an upcoming The Karate Kid movie starring Macchio and Jackie Chan, which means that…

[wait for it]

…Cobra Kai “will never die.”

Sixth-season filming only began in January, but showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have always pulled off a quick turnaround, so the wait will not be long, at least for the beginning of the end. July 18 will be the arrival date for the first of a three-part event with a total of 15 episodes.

Netflix has released a teaser clip with the following declaration: “The end of a legacy deserves a grand finale.” No argument there. Do you love “the smell of karate in the morning”?

The end of a legacy deserves a grand finale. Cobra Kai's final season will be a three-part event with 15 episodes. It all begins July 18. pic.twitter.com/AQo3m6Amc9 — Netflix (@netflix) May 2, 2024

Billy Zabka also shared the teaser. Oh Johnny Lawrence, you’re such a mess:

Looks like a confirmation of Kreese’s return after his grand prison escape, too.

You heard them. Cobra Kai — starring Macchio, Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List — swings back into the dojo on July 18.