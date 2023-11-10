When Will ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12 Come Out?

A slew of fan-favorite TV shows are announcing their hopeful returns following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes and Larry David’s long-running prestige comedy is now one of them.

According to Variety, the 12th season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to premiere in February 2024. Casey Bloys, the network’s controversy-courting head of content, announced the show’s return during a press event Thursday, telling reporters, “I was thinking last night that ‘Curb,’ in 12 seasons over 20 years, or something like that, has aired all over the schedule, and it is a highlight wherever it ends up.”

Production of the show’s latest season wrapped in late March and though producers hinted that this installment could mark the end of the series, Bloys refused to commit to that. “We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” Bloys said. “He knows it’s kind of been an open invitation, so I think he’s going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he’ll decide.”

Sources also told Variety that David’s deal with HBO may expire this year which means if the network and creator both want to produce more seasons of the show, David will be in a prime position to renegotiate his deal.

