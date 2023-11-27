When Will ‘Doctor Who’ Special Episode 2 Come Out?

There are a few good TV doctors out there (Patrick Dempsey, Hugh Laurie, and Doc McStuffins), but there is only one doctor who is portrayed by David Tennant, and that’s the most important one.

Tennant donned his signature converse/bow tie look once again to return to the Doctor Who universe, alongside returning cast member Catherine Tate, for three new specials, all written by Doctor Who veteran Russell T. Davies. The last time Tennant reprised his role was for the 50th anniversary special in 2013, when Matt Smith was just a little baby-faced time lord. Now he’s in cahoots with the dragons over on HBO.

The three new specials will air over the next month. Episode one dropped last week, which was a win for Tennant fans all over as well as BBC, who finally saw a big ratings boost. But the fun is not over yet!

The second episode of the three-part special, titled “Wild Blue Yonder,” will premiere on Saturday, December 2nd on Disney+. Meanwhile, episode three, titled “The Giggle” lands on December 9th.

Finally, the traditional Doctor Who Christmas Special The Church On Ruby Road will air on Christmas Day when Ncuti Gatwa will make his first appearance as the fifteenth doctor. Doc McStuffuns could not be reached for comment.

You can stream older episodes of Doctor Who on Max.