When Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 4 Come Out?

WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent episode of Invincible Season 2 below.

Heading into its mid-season finale, Invincible Season 2 dropped a major bombshell with the return of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). His brutal turn in the Season 1 finale has cast a shadow over the life of Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun), his mom Debbie (Sandra Oh), and the citizens of Chicago who are still rebuilding from the destructive beating Mark took from his dad.

In the final moments of Episode 3, Mark arrived on the planet Thraxan where he thought he was on mission to save the planet from a meteor strike. Instead, it was a ruse concocted by his dad, and it could have have dire implications.

Earlier in the episode, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) alerted the Coalition of Planets to Mark defying his father and refusing to join the Viltrumite Empire by conquering Earth. This development is the first weakness showed by the brutal, seemingly all-powerful race. Unfortunately, Allen is brutally beaten by a trio of Viltrumites after being betrayed by a mole on the galactic council.

If Mark is off-planet, Earth is wide-open for a Viltrumite takeover. More worringly, he’s now alone on a strange planet with his father, Omni-Man, who has shown he has no qualms smashing his own son into a pulp.