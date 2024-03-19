When Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 6 Come Out?

Amazon‘s second superhero-skewering show, Invincible, is currently in full swing with the back half of the sophomore season. The show is currently running on a weekly schedule, which appears to be the standard from here on out, even after a vocal contingent of viewers pitched a fit when The Boys put that template in motion back in 2020.

That feels like a few lifetimes ago, and these shows are doing just fine without heading into binge-friendly mode right away. However, this also means that viewers will want to keep track of when their favorite shows release weekly.

What Time Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 6 Be On Prime Video?

Thursday, March 21 is the official release date for this next round of family drama that Omni-Man has wrought. Debbie will likely still be coming around to the idea of raising her ex-husband’s child after Mark returned to Thraxa with a surprise in tow. Presumably, Mark will not have to put his young-adult-ing plans on hold by dropping out of college, but he’s definitely distracted. You cannot possibly imagine that he will finish school because other priorities await. As well, J.K. Simmons has let it slip that Omni-Man will keep making appearances on the show in a way that will “wax and wane,” which surely means that Mark will be cleaning up more of his Dad’s messes.

Three more episodes remain in this season, and then the wait will begin for more. Fortunately, The Boys will return on June 13, so Homelander will be here to overpower any and all desire for other superhero shows. It’s a good “problem” to have!