When Will ‘Masters Of The Air’ Season 1, Episode 1 Come Out?

C’mon, you knew that Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks weren’t done with World War II yet. Following Band Of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010) on HBO (and don’t forget Saving Private Ryan), the executive producing duo has shifted over to Apple TV+ for Masters Of The Air.

As the title suggests, this new series will be chock full of breathtaking and intense scenes of aerial combat, all with a side of Barry Keoghan, fresh from drinking bathwater (and doing stuff to a grave) in Saltburn. Hey, he’s Irish, and yes, his character enjoys pointing that out, but let’s get to viewing logistics.