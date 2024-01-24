Masters Of The Air
Apple TV+
TV

When Will ‘Masters Of The Air’ Season 1, Episode 1 Come Out?

C’mon, you knew that Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks weren’t done with World War II yet. Following Band Of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010) on HBO (and don’t forget Saving Private Ryan), the executive producing duo has shifted over to Apple TV+ for Masters Of The Air.

As the title suggests, this new series will be chock full of breathtaking and intense scenes of aerial combat, all with a side of Barry Keoghan, fresh from drinking bathwater (and doing stuff to a grave) in Saltburn. Hey, he’s Irish, and yes, his character enjoys pointing that out, but let’s get to viewing logistics.

When Does Masters Of The Air‘s First Episode Stream?

The series launches Friday, January 26, 2024 with two episodes, followed by weekly through March 15, 2024, only on Apple TV+.

The show will not only impress original viewers of Spielberg and Hanks’ former collaborations, but expect the cast to reel in younger generations too. The deck is fully stacked with Austin Butler (as Major Gale “Buck” Clevin) and Keough (as Lt. Curtis Biddick) being the most recognizable names, but Nate Mann should be a breakout as Major Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal (yep, expect to see “Rosie’s Riveters” figure prominently). Those are only a few names from the vast ensemble, and directors include Cary Joji Fukunaga, Tim Van Patten, Dee Rees (Mudbound), and the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Glass Beach Spent A Half Decade Making 2024’s First Essential Album — Now Comes The Hard Part
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×