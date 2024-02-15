When Will ‘Masters Of The Air’ Season 1, Episode 5 Come Out?

Barry Keoghan’s career has only improved since he nakedly ate pasta in front of Nicole Kidman all those years ago. The Irish Prince is starring in Apple TV’s new Master of the Air alongside former Elvis impersonator Austin Butler and American impersonator Callum Turner. Would you trust this gaggle of quirky young men to fly a plane?! Well, now you have to.

The series, which debuted in January, recounts the story of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II. As it turns out, the story plot hits close to home for Turner. He recently told Uproxx, “The truth is that my granddad went to war when he was 16 years old, and I grew up on the stories that people would tell about him. I’ve always been fascinated by this moment in history and how miraculously the Allies managed to win and how close we came so many times to losing — how many mistakes got made and how fragile life is,” he explained. “I didn’t know about the Eighth Air Force and I didn’t know about the 100th, and I’m just very grateful that I get to be a part of this story, to shine a light on their legacy.”

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Episode five of Master of the Air will drop on Friday, February 16th. Each episode will premiere weekly on Fridays through March 15th, rounding out the first season with nine episodes. Until then, you can watch Keoghan in Saltburn to keep yourself entertained.