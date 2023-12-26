After rolling the dice on feature film adaptations of his beloved book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, author Rick Riordan has teamed up with Disney+ for a series adaptation that he hopes will be more faithful to the fan-favorite novels. Riordan has been intimately involved with the new Disney+ series and has not been shy about battling online trolls who have criticized the show’s casting decisions.
Based on the early Rotten Tomatoes scores, Riordan’s involvement has been a huge boon to Percy Jackson and the Olympians following its December 19 debut. The series is sitting at a whopping 96% fresh with critics and an audience score of 88%, which has to be music to Disney’s hear. The House of Mouse is hoping Percy Jackson will be a major hit for the streamer.
With the first two episodes already available on Disney+, fans are clamoring to know when Episode 3 will arrive. We got you covered.
When Does ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Season 1, Episode 3 Come Out?
Following in the footsteps of Ahsoka and Loki Season 2, which brought a notable change to how Disney+ streams its shows, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will stream new episodes on Tuesday night during primetime. Previously, the streamer used to drop new episodes at 3 AM, which was not the most convenient time.
That release schedule means Percy Jackson Season 1, Episode 3 will come out on Tuesday, December 26 at 9 PM ET.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Percy Jackson and The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians streams new episodes Tuesday night at 9 PM ET on Disney+.