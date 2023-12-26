After rolling the dice on feature film adaptations of his beloved book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, author Rick Riordan has teamed up with Disney+ for a series adaptation that he hopes will be more faithful to the fan-favorite novels. Riordan has been intimately involved with the new Disney+ series and has not been shy about battling online trolls who have criticized the show’s casting decisions.

Based on the early Rotten Tomatoes scores, Riordan’s involvement has been a huge boon to Percy Jackson and the Olympians following its December 19 debut. The series is sitting at a whopping 96% fresh with critics and an audience score of 88%, which has to be music to Disney’s hear. The House of Mouse is hoping Percy Jackson will be a major hit for the streamer.

With the first two episodes already available on Disney+, fans are clamoring to know when Episode 3 will arrive. We got you covered.