When Does ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Season 1 Come Out?

It feels like just yesterday when little Logan Lerman starred as Percy Jackson in the feature film adaptation, but it was over a decade ago, and now he has gray hair. Where has the time gone? Now, it’s time for the next generation of gods to take over in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the upcoming series on Disney+.

The highly-anticipated series is based on the beloved book series of the same name. Obviously, fans are hoping the series stays true to the novels, but author Rick Riordan penned a handful of episodes himself, so the series is in good hands.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, December 20th. New episodes will drop weekly on Disney+ through January 31st. There will be ten episodes in total, and while a second season hasn’t been announced, Disney is really hoping it sticks the landing and becomes the Next Big Thing.

It shouldn’t be hard for the series to attract some viewers with its over-the-top cast and guest stars, including Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mulally, and Lin Manuel-Miranda, but most importantly, Lance Reddick appears in his final role as Zeus, God of the Sky. If anything, the show is worth watching just for him.