The break in the Power Universe comes to an end this week when Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns for season three in just a few days. It’ll be the first episode from Power Book III: Raising Kanan since the show concluded its second season in October 2022. The season two finale was an epic one and things will pick right up from the chaotic end for the season three opener. Speaking of that, when does that episode arrive?

When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 1 Come Out?

The opening episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three, titled “Home Sweet Home,” will arrive on December 1. The Sascha Penn-directed episode will be available on Friday on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8pm ET/PT. Here’s a synopsis for “Home Sweet Home”:

Raq makes a life-changing decision in the aftermath of the Mafia’s ambush, but it’s too little, too late for Kanan, as he looks to pave his own path free of his mother’s lies.

New episodes of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.