When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 2, Episode 7 Come Out?

Jack Reacher and the Special Investigators could really use a break, and by that, I mean more than an interlude with Reacher eating chips. Still, the junk food scenes remain entertaining while the 110th sorts out the implications of what they learned about Swan and try to stay alive.

Obviously, Jack Reacher will stay alive, not only because he can continue to kick ass despite that junk food fixation but because Reacher‘s third season is already filming and definitely still stars Alan Ritchson. Can you imagine what would happen, though, if this show’s writers went rogue and actually killed Reacher? The streaming audience might implode (kinda like the mind of the real-life robber who was tossed into a wall by Alan Ritchson in Montreal).

Let’s kill that thought right now and consider what comes next on the venerated Amazon series.