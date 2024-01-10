When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 2, Episode 7 Come Out?

Jack Reacher and the Special Investigators could really use a break, and by that, I mean more than an interlude with Reacher eating chips. Still, the junk food scenes remain entertaining while the 110th sorts out the implications of what they learned about Swan and try to stay alive.
Obviously, Jack Reacher will stay alive, not only because he can continue to kick ass despite that junk food fixation but because Reacher‘s third season is already filming and definitely still stars Alan Ritchson. Can you imagine what would happen, though, if this show’s writers went rogue and actually killed Reacher? The streaming audience might implode (kinda like the mind of the real-life robber who was tossed into a wall by Alan Ritchson in Montreal).
Let’s kill that thought right now and consider what comes next on the venerated Amazon series.
When does Season 2, Episode 7 arrive?
“The Man Goes Through” will stream on Friday, January 12, and here’s this week’s episode description:
Laid low by the tragic death of an ally, Reacher and the 110th regroup, but have no time to mourn. Reacher and his team are attacked and brutalized, resulting in Reacher having to put together a desperate plan that has to work or everyone in the 110th, including himself, will die.
Next week? The season finale will arrive. As of now, slippery Langston is still out there, but surely, his days must be numbered because, you know, no one messes with the Special Investigators (or steals chips from Reacher).
Reacher streams on Amazon Prime.